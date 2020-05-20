William H. Phillips III, 77, loving husband of Carolyn (Kirtland) Phillips, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.
William was born in Norwalk, July 17, 1942, the son of the late William H. Phillips Jr. and Jean (Bauschweiner) Phillips and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. Bill was a proud United States Marine Corps. veteran and was the owner and operator of Center Broach and Machine Co. Inc. in Meriden. Bill was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge 1365 for 55 years. He also loved to golf, fish and enjoyed spending time in Florida.
In addition to his wife Carolyn "Kitty", he is survived by his three children Elizabeth Ann Chubet of Meriden, Jennifer Lynn Yother and her husband Gilbert Jr. of Wallingford, William H. Phillips IV and his wife Gina of Wallingford; his beloved grandchildren Michael W. Yother, Lauren N. Yother, Garrett K. Chubet, Stephen T. Chubet, Jeremy W. Phillips, Ryan H. Phillips; his two sisters Barbara Monde, and Carolyn Huther and her husband Ray all of Florida; and several nieces. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 20, 2020.