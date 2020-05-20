William H. Phillips III
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Phillips III, 77, loving husband of Carolyn (Kirtland) Phillips, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at MidState Medical Center.

William was born in Norwalk, July 17, 1942, the son of the late William H. Phillips Jr. and Jean (Bauschweiner) Phillips and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. Bill was a proud United States Marine Corps. veteran and was the owner and operator of Center Broach and Machine Co. Inc. in Meriden. Bill was a member of the Wallingford Elks Lodge 1365 for 55 years. He also loved to golf, fish and enjoyed spending time in Florida.

In addition to his wife Carolyn "Kitty", he is survived by his three children Elizabeth Ann Chubet of Meriden, Jennifer Lynn Yother and her husband Gilbert Jr. of Wallingford, William H. Phillips IV and his wife Gina of Wallingford; his beloved grandchildren Michael W. Yother, Lauren N. Yother, Garrett K. Chubet, Stephen T. Chubet, Jeremy W. Phillips, Ryan H. Phillips; his two sisters Barbara Monde, and Carolyn Huther and her husband Ray all of Florida; and several nieces. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved