William "Bill" J. Dudzik, 93, of West Hartford, formerly of Bristol and Southington, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Bostwick) Dudzik. Born in Southington on November 8, 1926, son of the late George and Agnes (Kusak) Dudzik, he was a member of St. Matthews Church in Forestville. Bill honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a longtime employee of Peck, Stowe and Wilcox and most recently Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. Bill spent several years as a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed gardening, singing, dancing and playing cards. He was always available to help others. He will be deeply missed by his four children, Mark Dudzik and his wife Donna of Knoxville, TN, Claudia Havelevitch of New Britain, Norma Dudzik of Meriden and Lydia Stigliano and her husband Dennis of Farmington, and his eight grandchildren, Matthew Norton, Kirstin Havelevitch, Jacob Dudzik, Jared Havelevitch, Rebekah Dudzik, Talia Stigliano, Adria Lockhart, Elizabeth Hogan, and great grandson Cameron Dudzik. He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Elizabeth (Shoneck) Dudzik, his brother John Dudzik and his sisters Mary Ross and Amy Parzych. His family wishes to thank Hughes Heath and Rehabilitation, especially Liz, Amy, Tiana and countless others. Funeral services will be with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, on a date to be determined. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020