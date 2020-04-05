|
William J. Knope III, 70, of New Britain, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 50 years to Ann B. (Leask) Knope.
William was born on March 22, 1950 in Meriden, CT son to Rita (Goulet) Knope and the late William J. Knope Jr. He grew up in Meriden attending local schools and graduated from Maloney High School in 1968. He went on to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force in Utapao, Thailand during the Vietnam War and was a munitions specialist. William was honorably discharged having earned rank as Sergeant, E4. As a veteran, William took part in the O.J.T. program for mechanical engineering and began working as a machine designer for Bruce Manufacturing, Duracell, and Hosokawa Polymer Systems. He retired in 2019 after 30 years of dedication with Hosokowa. William was a supporting member of the Scriptural Research Center (SRC) for many years. He enjoyed photography, travelling, and golfing. In addition, he was a talented gardener and an excellent cook. William will be deeply missed by his family and friends, leaving many cherished memories for them to hold on to.
William is survived by his wife, Ann B. Knope, of New Britain, his son, Daniel B. Knope and Dan's wife, Melissa, of Ellington; his granddaughters, Lacey E. and Keira A. Knope, of Ellington, his mother, Rita (Goulet) Knope, his sisters, Marianne Dunlop, Diane Thrower, and Donna Megin, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and a wide circle of friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Clark.
A graveside service with full military honors in Ellington Center Cemetery will be held privately among William's family. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Knope family for their trust. Donations in memory of William can be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 111 Founders Plaza #1803, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the , 111 Founders Plaza , 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020