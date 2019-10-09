The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
William Joseph Pappas


1951 - 2019
William Joseph Pappas Obituary
William Joseph Pappas, 68, husband of Susan Pappas died on October 6, 2019 at home, suddenly. Born in Meriden, CT, on June 1, 1951, he was the son of William and Beatrice Pappas. He had resided in Old Saybrook, CT and graduated from Maloney High School and Central CT State University. Mr. Pappas was the owner of Fosdick Fulfillment Corporation. He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served with the U.S. Army.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He devoted much of his life to Fosdick Fulfillment. Bill was generous, thoughtful, and giving to the community and many local agencies. He was recognized for his philanthropy by Masters Manna, Christmas Wish CT, United Way of Meriden and Wallingford, Meriden Puerto Rican Festival, and the Arthritis Foundation to name a few. Bill also contributed on a personal level to area business' and agencies volunteering or accepting board of director positions with Children's Wish CT, The Cove, Meriden YMCA, Midstate Hospital, and Castle Bank. Bill was named a Board Member Emeritus by Masters Manna. Bill supported many other foundations and nonprofits; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, B+ Foundation, Macular Degeneration, Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation, March of Dimes, Muscular Dystrophy, Mandel Jewish Community Center. In addition to spending time with his family, Bill loved reading. He was an avid Yankee and Giants fan.

Besides his wife, William is survived by a daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Thomas, a son, Christopher and his wife, Kelly; three grandchildren, Brooke Denne, Madison Denne, and Jack Pappas. He is also survived by his sister, Kathee Gold and her husband, Terry, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Jay Pappas, mother, Beatrice Pappas, and father, William Pappas.

Bill's family will be receiving family and friends at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, on Thursday, October 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, http://giving.childrenshospital.org click "give now". For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
