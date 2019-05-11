The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
William Lyon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
65 North Main Street
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
65 North Main Street
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Lyon


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" Lyon Obituary
William "Bill" A. Lyon, 57, a life-long resident of Wallingford, died unexpectedly May 7, 2019.

Bill is survived by his sons Chase and Adam; his parents, Daniel and Judith Lyon; his sisters, Ann and Barbara; and his niece and nephew, Jessica and David Jordan.

Bill worked for many years at Pratt and Whitney and more recently, served others as a CNA. He was a friend to all and of generous spirit.

Bill's family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 North Main Street, Wallingford on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:00 pm in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now