|
|
William "Bill" A. Lyon, 57, a life-long resident of Wallingford, died unexpectedly May 7, 2019.
Bill is survived by his sons Chase and Adam; his parents, Daniel and Judith Lyon; his sisters, Ann and Barbara; and his niece and nephew, Jessica and David Jordan.
Bill worked for many years at Pratt and Whitney and more recently, served others as a CNA. He was a friend to all and of generous spirit.
Bill's family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 65 North Main Street, Wallingford on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:00 pm in the church. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019