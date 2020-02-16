|
William M. Hanley, Jr., of Sedgwick, Maine, died January 31, 2020, after a long illness at Northern Blue Hill Memorial Hospital. He was born July 15, 1942, in Meriden, CT, the son of William M., Sr., and Mary (Petrosky) Hanley.
William graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Middletown, CT, in 1959. Following graduation William followed his passion and bought an interest in a dairy farm in Colchester, CT. In 1964 he moved to Franklyn, NY, to continue farming where he met his wife, Eileen M. Seward, whom he married in 1968 and they started their family. In 1970 the family moved to Maine where they raised their children on a dairy farm for the next 25 years. After raising his family, William returned to Franklyn, NY, in 1995, to work along side his nephew Aaron, until his retirement.
William is survived by the mother of his children, Eileen Darling: his children, Margaret Tull and husband Daniel of Sycamore, KS, Colleen Reed and husband Chuck of Sedgwick, ME, William M. Hanley III and wife Kathleen of Franklyn, NY, Bridget DeMott and husband Robert of Unadilla, NY, Maryellen Hanley of Endwell, NY, and Patrick Hanley and Esther Jacobs of Bass Harbor, ME; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; two sisters Kathleen Pedrolini and Ellen Uliase; nieces Tina Caplan and Shelia Terry; nephew Joseph Uliase; Special cousins Barbara and Roger Bickford, Michael and Jackie Dwyer; special friends, Margaret Alley and Holly Gillette. He was pre deceased by his parents, brother-in-laws, Albert Pedrolini and Joseph Uliase and nephew Aaron Seward.
Funeral services will be held in May. Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin Street, Ellsworth, ME.
Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Colleen Reed, 71 Snows Cove Road, Sedgwick, ME 04676 or www.jordanfernald.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020