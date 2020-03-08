|
|
William M. Nill, 64, of Meriden, husband of Belinda (Michaud) Nill, passed away unexpectedly at MidState Medical Center on March 3, 2020. He was born in Meriden on December 14, 1955, a son of the late William and Elizabeth Nill. William (Bill) worked as a general contractor for the past thirty-five years. He was a gentleman with perfect balance of masculinity and grace. He had a strength in his handshake; hands that could build houses or tear them down just the same. He'd pair those strong hands with a calm and assuring tone combined with a gentle and un-judged smile. He loved his family dearly and stopped at nothing to provide for them. Bill was a faithful member of Heritage Baptist Church for the past forty years where he attended and taught Sunday School for children. He was a firm and dedicated man who remained unwavering in his faith. Bill also gave of his time teaching God's plan of salvation to inmates at the Cheshire Correctional Center. In many ways he put the needs of others before his own; always thinking of others before himself. He was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. "I'll meet you at the gates" In addition to his wife, Belinda, he is survived by his sons, Joshua Nill of Meriden and Matthew Nill of Putnam Valley, NY; his daughter, Joyana Nill of Meriden; his step-son, Louis Perillo of Southington; his step-daughter, Tabitha Long of Jensen Beach, Florida; his sisters, Selma Nataro of Wallingford, Ann Marotti, Elizabeth Schlett, and Abigail Gilbert, all of Meriden; his grandchildren, Troy, Olivia, Alexander, Ella, Isabella, Edward, and Rheb; his great grandson, Rheb Jr; his step mother, Janet Nill of Cranston, RI; his step sister, Francesca Gonsalves of Richmond, RI; his step brother, Christopher Hebel of New York, NY; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church, 161 South Whittlesey Ave, Wallingford, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM. Calling hours will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Interment will be private. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020