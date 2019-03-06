William R. Bruenn died on February 28, 2019 at the age of 81.



He was born, in Meriden, the son of William and Edith Tomasetti Bruenn on September 22, 1937. He was the brother of Thomas Bruenn (Menderes).



Bill served his country in the late 1950's and early 1960's in the U.S. Navy and, upon honorable discharge, returned to Meriden to live and work as a foreperson at New Departure/G.M. leaving that company rather than move out-of-state when the plant left Meriden.



Besides his brother he is survived by his daughters living in Oklahoma: Diane, Linda and Dena and his son William who lives in Texas. In CT he is survived by his grandson/son Michael Richards and his wife Marilyn who have been his caregivers since 2011. They have three children: Michael. Myles and Malina.



He is also survived by his cousin Ervine Pellegrini(Arnie) of Plymouth, MA and many other cousins.



Additionally, he is survived by his step-daughters, Karen Ann Potter and Ruth Ann Potter. Survivors also include his step-granddaughter Shayne Martin and step-grandson, Antoine.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Brooklawn Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. The funeral home is located at 511 Brook Street in Rocky Hill CT. The service will open with a Military Honor Guard and prayers and memories for anyone who wishes to speak at 2:45 p.m.



Burial will be private at a later date to be determined by the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Project Excel Scholarship Program, O.H. Platt High School, 220 Coe Avenue, Meriden, CT 06451 Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019