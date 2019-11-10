The Record-Journal Obituaries
William Raymond "Ray" Skiffington


9/23/1932 - 10/11/2019
William Raymond "Ray" Skiffington Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we, the family, announce the passing of Ray Skiffington on October 11, 2019, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital at the age of 87. Born in Donkin, he was the son of the late Gidion and Elizabeth Skiffington. Ray moved to Meriden, CT, where he was employed for over 40 years at the First Congregational Church. Dad loved to spend his summers in Loch Lomond, hunting and fishing. Surviving are daughters Joan (Dave) Petro and Lily; sons Wayne (Kimberly) and Raymond (Rosy); 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Besides his parents he was predeceased by wife Minnie; brothers Clarence, Howard, Frank and Francis and sisters Mable and Sarah. In following Ray's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care and direction of Patten Funeral Home Glace Bay, NS. There will be no service, burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to www.pattenfuneral.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
