Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
William Robert Lange Sr. Obituary
William Robert Lange, 86, of Greer, SC, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was the widower of Edna Louise Lange. Born in Meriden, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Emil Lange and Esther Bauchmann. Mr. Lange's occupation was Sr. Printed Circuit Designer/CAD Operator in the manufacturing industry. He was also a track official with USATF, he helped with the Special Olympics and Boyscouts (he himself was a former scout who made the rank of Order of the Arrow). He loved gardening and woodworking, was a former member of The First United Methodist Church of Wallingford and a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church of Greer. Mr. Lange was a BIG fan of the UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball Team.

Mr. Lange is survived by his daughters Dawn (John) Schimelfanick and Karen Lange; son, William Lange, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristin and Scott Schimelfanick, as well as many other family and friends.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory; 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365. Condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com

Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
