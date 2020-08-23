William "Bill" T. Larson, Jr., passed away Monday, Aug. 17, at his home unexpectedly.Bill was born Sept. 6, 1935 in Williamsburg, Maine, a son of the late William Sr., and Fern Larson. He lived most of life in Maine. He was employed at Pride Mill in Guilford. Bill's favorite past time was fishing and hunting. He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean War.Bill was survived by his sisters, Charlene Philbrook, Anna Erickson, Donna Champagne, Sandra Watson, and Betty Dean and her husband, Ronald; his sons, Albert Glossian and his wife, Stacy, Joseph Larson, Diane Larson; and his daughter, Torrie Bartley; his grandchildren, Albert Glossian and his wife, Rebecca, Alex Glossian, April Lunn and her husband, Zak, Ryan Larson, Courtney Bryans and her husband, Joe, Ashley Bartley, Brittney Negron and her husband, Ramon; great-grandchildren, Travis, Harper, Aaliyah, Dyllan, Shayne, Mia, Jazmine, and Jacqueline; also by several nieces and nephews.Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Olivia; twin brothers, Edward and Edmund; and three brothers-in-laws, Tommy, Edward, and Henry.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill's VA nurses of Maine, Jill and Marybeth and VA Nurse in Connecticut, Lily.A celebration of life will take place in Maine with burial at the convenience of the family.