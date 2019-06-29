The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
William Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Taylor


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Taylor Obituary
William Taylor, 76, husband of 45 years to Wife Paula (Zickwolf) passed away at the Masonic Health Care Hospice unit in Wallingford Connecticut on June 26, 2019. Born in Manhattan, New York, son of the late William and Maura (Byrne) Taylor. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Air Force. He was an operating engineer with Local 478 A for 50 years retiring in 2006. He is survived by his daughter Kerry Halligan and her husband Scott of Wallingford, grandchildren Mitchell, Allison and Seamus Halligan and his brother John Taylor. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Walkley. Bill shared his love of skiing with his wife Paula on numerous trips to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and France. Always searching for a new ski Adventure. He was a long-time member of the Meriden Ski Club. Bill was also an avid horseman. Owning with his wife Paula their family horse farm "Running Brook Farm" in Wallingford. His equestrian interests ranged from team penning, calf roping, saddle bronc riding to participating in hunter pace events with Paula and his daughter Kerry. Bill was a past vice president of the Connecticut Horse Council which promoted and supported equestrian endeavors in the state of Connecticut. Bill and Paula also took numerous cross-country driving Adventures over the years. Bill enjoyed spending his winter snowmobiling in Maine and Canada and his Summers playing golf at local courses. Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home located at 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to call may do so at Biega Funeral Home on Tuesday 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the service. Blue jeans welcomed, cowboy boots encouraged. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children Research Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now