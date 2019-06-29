William Taylor, 76, husband of 45 years to Wife Paula (Zickwolf) passed away at the Masonic Health Care Hospice unit in Wallingford Connecticut on June 26, 2019. Born in Manhattan, New York, son of the late William and Maura (Byrne) Taylor. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Air Force. He was an operating engineer with Local 478 A for 50 years retiring in 2006. He is survived by his daughter Kerry Halligan and her husband Scott of Wallingford, grandchildren Mitchell, Allison and Seamus Halligan and his brother John Taylor. He was predeceased by his sister, Eileen Walkley. Bill shared his love of skiing with his wife Paula on numerous trips to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and France. Always searching for a new ski Adventure. He was a long-time member of the Meriden Ski Club. Bill was also an avid horseman. Owning with his wife Paula their family horse farm "Running Brook Farm" in Wallingford. His equestrian interests ranged from team penning, calf roping, saddle bronc riding to participating in hunter pace events with Paula and his daughter Kerry. Bill was a past vice president of the Connecticut Horse Council which promoted and supported equestrian endeavors in the state of Connecticut. Bill and Paula also took numerous cross-country driving Adventures over the years. Bill enjoyed spending his winter snowmobiling in Maine and Canada and his Summers playing golf at local courses. Services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home located at 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to call may do so at Biega Funeral Home on Tuesday 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the service. Blue jeans welcomed, cowboy boots encouraged. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children Research Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019