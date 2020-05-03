Wilson Mix Perkins, 89, departed this life on April 29, 2020 at the Curtis Home in Meriden. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary H. (Reynolds) Perkins.
Wilson was born in Wallingford, CT, on December 8, 1930 to the late Burton and Irene (Terrill) Perkins. He attended Lyman Hall High School and was a member of the 1948 graduating class. He was well liked amongst his peers and young people. Wil was always ready to help anyone in need. He was an avid reader of sci-fi during the golden age of the 40's. He fearlessly experimented, building and testing a gasoline fueled rocket engine and became an expert mechanic of diesel and marine engines, as well as power transmission. He was highly valued by his employers. Wil was successful in the agrarian arts, raising and processing chickens for meat and eggs, and later producing large crops of vegetables for market in New Haven with his older brother, Russell. He eventually added refrigeration and air conditioning expertise to his skillset. During his retirement years, Wil went on to woodworking, producing intricate miniatures and wooden decor items for trade in local shops. Ambidextrous like his mother, he played a mean "boogie woogie" piano and classics such as "Flight of the bumblebee". Wil was truly an exceptional man, and he will be treasured in the memories of all who loved him.
Wil is survived by his son Arthur Perkins (Lyn) Perkins and his stepson Patrick J. Reynolds (Debi) as well as his grandchildren: Jesse Reynolds (Christine), Caitlin Houston (Brandon), Elizabeth Paglinco (Ryan) and Christine Steck (Dean). He also leaves behind his cherished great-grandchildren: Ian and Finn Reynolds, Annabelle and Ailey Houston, Sloane Paglinco and Dylan Steck. Besides his wife Mary, Wil was predeceased by his brother Russell B. Perkins and his stepdaughters: Maureen Reynolds and Kathleen Reynolds Yaskot.
The family wishes to thank the healthcare staff at the Curtis Home for their tireless and compassionate care of Wil during his time there. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.baileycares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.