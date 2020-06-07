Winifred Bridget (Gallagher) Cresman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Bridget Gallagher Cresman, 94, of Wallingford, wife of the late Bernard B. Cresman, passed away on May 14, 2020.

Born in New Haven on January 3, 1926, daughter of Margaret Ryan Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher, she graduated from Commercial High School. Winifred was a resident of Wallingford for many years and was a faithful parishioner of Wallingford's Catholic churches and was a long time employee of Stop & Shop.

She is survived by her devoted children, Mark (Sylvie) Cresman of Wallingford, Barry (Mary Anne) Cresman of Wallingford, Gail (Mark) DiGioia of Branford, Kathleen (William) Bachinski of Loris, SC, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a special group of lifelong friends.

Winifred was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, her beloved son Eric Matthew, three brothers (Steve, John, and James Gallagher), and her sister Rita Esposito.

Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Regency House of Wallingford for their kindness and compassionate care. In particular the family would like to thank to Jen, Mel, Nicky and most especially, Winifred's wonderful aide, Sandy.

Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford will be private and services will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Winifred's honor may be sent to:

Pathfinders, 114 Sodom Lane, Derby, CT 06418 or www.PathfindersAssociatesInc.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved