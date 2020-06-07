Winifred Bridget Gallagher Cresman, 94, of Wallingford, wife of the late Bernard B. Cresman, passed away on May 14, 2020.
Born in New Haven on January 3, 1926, daughter of Margaret Ryan Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher, she graduated from Commercial High School. Winifred was a resident of Wallingford for many years and was a faithful parishioner of Wallingford's Catholic churches and was a long time employee of Stop & Shop.
She is survived by her devoted children, Mark (Sylvie) Cresman of Wallingford, Barry (Mary Anne) Cresman of Wallingford, Gail (Mark) DiGioia of Branford, Kathleen (William) Bachinski of Loris, SC, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a special group of lifelong friends.
Winifred was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, her beloved son Eric Matthew, three brothers (Steve, John, and James Gallagher), and her sister Rita Esposito.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Regency House of Wallingford for their kindness and compassionate care. In particular the family would like to thank to Jen, Mel, Nicky and most especially, Winifred's wonderful aide, Sandy.
Burial at St. John's Cemetery in Wallingford will be private and services will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Winifred's honor may be sent to:
Pathfinders, 114 Sodom Lane, Derby, CT 06418 or www.PathfindersAssociatesInc.org
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.