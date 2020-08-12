Wladyslawa "Viola" Jerzyk, 95, of Wallingford, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Mieczyslaw "Matthew" Jerzyk.She was born in Poland, January 12, 1925, a daughter of the late Franciszek and Stefania Bus?. She worked at Unimax until her retirement. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and seamstress. Wladyslawa was a faithful parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church.She is survived by her son, Matthew J. Jerzyk and his fiancee Cindy; her daughters, Christine Christensen and her husband Arthur, and Michalina (Mrs. Anthony) Centofanti; her grandchildren, Richard E. Irzyk, Jeffrey Irzyk, Christopher Irzyk, Charlene Garcia, Carolyn Anderson, Arthur Christensen, Matthew R. Jerzyk, Brittany Jerzyk, Marlena Jerzyk, Giovanni Centofanti and Michalina Centofanti; and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Irzyk.Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial service will be announced in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.