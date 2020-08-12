1/1
Wladyslawa "Viola" Jerzyk
1925 - 2020
Wladyslawa "Viola" Jerzyk, 95, of Wallingford, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at MidState Medical Center. She was the loving wife of the late Mieczyslaw "Matthew" Jerzyk.

She was born in Poland, January 12, 1925, a daughter of the late Franciszek and Stefania Bus?. She worked at Unimax until her retirement. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid gardener and seamstress. Wladyslawa was a faithful parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul Church.

She is survived by her son, Matthew J. Jerzyk and his fiancee Cindy; her daughters, Christine Christensen and her husband Arthur, and Michalina (Mrs. Anthony) Centofanti; her grandchildren, Richard E. Irzyk, Jeffrey Irzyk, Christopher Irzyk, Charlene Garcia, Carolyn Anderson, Arthur Christensen, Matthew R. Jerzyk, Brittany Jerzyk, Marlena Jerzyk, Giovanni Centofanti and Michalina Centofanti; and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Irzyk.

Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial service will be announced in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.

Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 11, 2020
She was a lovely kind Woman that I think of often RIP luv Victoria Currier
Victoria Currier
Friend
August 11, 2020
Matt: I am very sorry for the loss of your Mother. Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family at this time
Bonnie Morales
