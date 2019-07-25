|
Woodrow "Junior" Wilson, Jr., 84, of Winston Salem, NC, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in Darlington, SC, to the late Woodrow Wilson, Sr., and Pauline "Simmon" Moore, on January 3, 1935. He served honorably in the US Navy and retired with the Meriden Fire Department.
Woodrow leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Gregory A. Wilson, Jeffrey L. Wilson, and Jonathan W. Wilson; daughters, Kelly D. Kirkland and Regina P. Wilson; sisters, Sabrina Wilson, Elizabeth Wilson and Anita Wilson; grandchildren, Tamika Holley, Vanessa Grady, Johansen E. Wilson, Whitney Wilson, Tyler Wilson-Mitchell, Jeffrey L. Wilson, Jr., Jada Wilson, Lorenzo Tyous, and Natasha Kirkland; great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sons, Woodrow Wilson, III and Demetrious Wilson; and sisters, Lelia Mae "Sister" Edgefield, Rebecca "Sweet" Kirkland, and Dorothy "Bunch" Davis.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at MT. Hebron Baptist Church, 84 Franklin St., Meriden, CT 06450. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10-11 a.m. Interment will be at CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511.
To leave a message of comfort for the Wilson family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Record-Journal on July 25, 2019