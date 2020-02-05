|
Yolanda M. Schuman, 93, wife of the late Donald R. Schuman, Sr., died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 3, 2020 at home.
Born in Meriden on May 11, 1926 she was the daughter of the late George and Rose Perino. She was a resident of Meriden and Clinton for most of her life. Mrs. Schuman attended Meriden High School and was employed by Cigna. She was also proudly an assistant registrar of voters for the Republican Party. Yolanda loved Frank Sinatra, President Donald Trump and Fox News. She was also an avid reader.
She is survived by her two children Donna Chrostowski and her husband Robert and her son Donald R. Schuman, Jr.; a granddaughter Robin Munster and her husband Eric; two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Wyatt Munster and her sister Helena Ingraham. She is a lso survived by several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Schuman was predeceased by her sisters, Katherine Panciera, Emma Ewald and Rose Killeen.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden CT 06450. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may call prior to the service at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Republican National Committee, 310 First Street SE, Washington, DC 20003. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020