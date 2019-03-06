Yolande M. (Martel) Rondeau, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Masonicare. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Rondeau.



Born in Willimantic on February 10, 1927, to the late Emile and Rose (Seveigny) Martel, she attended St. Mary's School and Parish. Upon moving to Meriden, she became a parishioner of St. Laurent Church and a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Society. She was employed by the Electromotive Co. in Willimantic, Bobro and Canberra, both in Meriden. She retired from Canberra in 1989 and pursued her passion of bingo playing. Yolande, who was known by her friends as Yoli, spent many evenings at Stillwood Inn, the French Club, Most Holy Trinity and St. Stanislaus Church. She also enjoyed the bus and family trips to Foxwoods.



She is survived by her five children, Alice Rondeau, Doris and husband Anthony Albino, Robert and wife Sue (Bennett), Donna and husband Woody Smith, Laurie and husband Edward Wagner, Sr.; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul and Maurice and her sister, Gertrude (Oatley)



The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, and at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning prior to Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m.



Should friends desire, contributions can be made in Yolande's memory to the .



