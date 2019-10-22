|
Yvette T. (Cournoyer) Gregoire, age 88, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side after a courageous battle with Alzheimers.
Yvette was born in Weedon, Quebec, Canada, to the late Joseph and Adrienne Cournoyer. When she arrived in the US in her early 20's, she worked in various factories including: the former Charles Parker Company, Napier and Walbro Automotive amongst others based in Meriden. She was a strong and selfless woman who always helped and cared for others. She spent many hours knitting, creating blankets, scarves as well as newborn hats for the local hospitals. Later in life she cleaned homes, a passion of hers. She was a very spiritual woman who prayed for and loved everyone.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Gregoire, her daughter Gisele and her son, Eddy.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie T. Carlino and her husband, Joseph. Her grandchildren, Michele (Steve) Edwards, Yvette (Thomas) Moore, Bridget (Chris) Parker, Breana Tolla, Alexandra Tolla, Ellie Carlino, Rocco Carlino and Edward Gregoire. She also leaves 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson.
She is survived by her sisters, Irene (the late Gervais) Gregoire,), Therese (Roger) Sirignano, Pauline (Florian) Duquette and Gaetane Cournoyer. Her brothers Jean (Linda) Cournoyer, Gerard (Nicole) Cournoyer and Michel (Carole) Cournoyer. A sister-in-law Marielle Cournoyer She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters and brother-in law, Beatrice (Bertrand) Gregoire, Doris Cournoyer. Her brothers and sister-in-law Benoit (Yolande) Cournoyer, and Henri-Paul Cournoyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford on Saturday, October 26th at 9:00 am. Visitation will be held at B.C. Bailey Funeral Home on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Weedon, Quebec, Canada.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Water's Edge Center for Heath and Rehabilitation for their wonderful compassion and care. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019