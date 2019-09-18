|
|
Yvon Martin Sirois, 89, of Meriden, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Yvon was the loving and devoted husband of the late Rena Mae (Pelletier) Sirois.
Born in St. Francois, New Brunswick, Canada on January 30, 1930, the son of the late Raoul and Laura (Pelletier) Sirois. As a young man he came to the U.S. and started to work as a heavy equipment crane operator and truck driver. He was most recently employed by Arctic Trucking, previously working at Carabetta Enterprises and LaRosa Construction.
He was a parishioner of St. Laurent Church in Meriden. Yvon's family was very precious to him. He adored his children and grandchildren. They were the light of his life. He loved the outdoors and traveling to Canada and Fort Kent Maine where he raised his family. Yvon enjoyed sharing many stories of his childhood with family. True to his culture, he was a diehard hockey fan rooting for the Boston Bruins.
He was the father of Lisa Logodicio (Rick Macri), Michael (Tina), Bruce (Amy), and Jeffrey (Jennifer). He was the proud "Papa/Pepere" to his 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Claudette Maillet (Boyd) and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Yvon was predeceased by brothers Alfred and Normand "Blackie" Sirois, as well as sisters Yvette Bouchard and Laurette Nadeau. Yvon will be remembered as a handsome, strong, and loving man. Everyone who met Yvon was drawn to his deep blue eyes, infectious smile and kind nature. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
The family wishes to thank Yvon's long-time neighbors Rose and Diane Thielman for their love and kindness to our Dad throughout the years. The family also wishes to express their sincere gratitude towards the entire staff at the CT Baptist Home for their compassionate and loving care as well as Erin Spader R.N. in the emergency department at Midstate Medical Center for her extraordinary care and compassionate attention. A special thank you to Jaqueline Rodriguez, R.N. for devoting her time to our Dad and providing an exceptional level of care.
Family and friends are invited to call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, and at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Campus. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019