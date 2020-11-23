Zenon "Zeno" Morales, 84, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Meriden Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was a resident of Meriden for 55 years. He was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on August 12, 1936 and was the son of the late Adelo Morales and Eulogia Lopez. Zenon enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He had been a parishioner of St. Rose Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosaura "Rosie" Morales-Mejias. He is also survived by his two sons: Wilfredo (daughter-in-law, Rubi); Angel (daughter-in-law, Miriam); and two grandsons, Christian and Michael.
Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, November 24th from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden, at 11:30 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.