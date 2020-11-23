1/1
Zenon "Zeno" Morales
1936 - 2020
Zenon "Zeno" Morales, 84, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Meriden Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was a resident of Meriden for 55 years. He was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on August 12, 1936 and was the son of the late Adelo Morales and Eulogia Lopez. Zenon enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He had been a parishioner of St. Rose Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosaura "Rosie" Morales-Mejias. He is also survived by his two sons: Wilfredo (daughter-in-law, Rubi); Angel (daughter-in-law, Miriam); and two grandsons, Christian and Michael.

Family and friends may call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, November 24th from 9 to 11 a.m. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden, at 11:30 a.m. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
NOV
24
Burial
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathies to the entire Morales Family. Miriam would tell me how kind and loving he was. May your memories help you through this difficult time. With friendship and love, Roland and Nan
Despres
Friend
