Adam P. Christopher, 29, of Federal Street died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Portland, ME on Sunday, December 31, 1989, the son of Jonathan Christopher and Deborah Peterson. He was a graduate of Franklin County Technical School, Class of 2009. Adam attended the Hallmark Institute of Photography in Turners Falls.
He was a parts specialist at Consumer Auto Parts in Greenfield.
Adam loved spending his time outdoors, skateboarding and snowboarding. He was passionate about photography and art. But mostly, he loved spending his free time with his partner, Kirsten, and his daughter, Natalia.
Survivors include his mother, Deborah Peterson of Mackinaw, IL; his father, Jonathan Christopher of Embden, ME; a daughter, Natalia Card of Turners Falls; a brother, Joshua Christopher of Peoria, IL; maternal grandparents, Ken and Carol Peterson of Mackinaw, IL; his life partner, Kirsten Angiulo of Greenfield; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Adam was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Rose Christopher of East Boston, MA.
Calling hours will be held Sunday 1/5 from 1-4 at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Natalia Card Educational Fund, First Security Bank, 101 E. Fast Avenue, P.O. Box 290, Mackinaw, IL 61755.
Published in Recorder on Jan. 2, 2020