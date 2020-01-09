Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes P. McGrath. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes P. (Serowick) McGrath, 89, died Tuesday evening, December 31, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Whately on Thursday, June 19, 1930, the daughter of Felix and Vladyslava (Harriet) Serowick from Poland. She resided in Northampton after getting married on Feb 14, 1953 and moved to South Deerfield in 1965. She lived in Deerfield until moving to Greenfield in 2016.



Agnes was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield. She continued her education, earning an associate's degree from a Clerical College in Holyoke.



She was a secretary at Hastings, the former window company in Hatfield, where she met her husband to be James M. McGrath. In later years, she worked in the office at the Sunderland Elementary School.



Agnes loved to walk. She never had a driver's license so she walked to church, to town for groceries and leisurely whenever possible enjoying nature. One of her favorite things to do was read books, sometimes three in one day. Her favorite spot to read was on her daughter's porch or by the water most commonly at a picnic table by the Connecticut River. She knitted and crocheted hats, mittens and afghans. She wrote poetry and certainly had a way with words. Agnes had always loved cats and had at least one to take care of or shared her daughter's last cat named Olive. She had a special bond with that all black cat that had a unique white heart shaped fur patch under his chin. She also loved her daughter's dogs and enjoyed spending time with them. If she was on the couch, there was always a dog beside her. She spent much of her time with her granddaughter Eliza, from when she was first born, up until she moved away and got married in 2017.



Agnes enjoyed attending luncheons at the South Deerfield Senior Center visiting with her friends. She loved listening to polish music. Her family would go out on Saturday nights after church to follow a Polka band or listen to country music at the Country House in Hatfield. In later years, the radio was her outlet for music. Agnes had a beautiful voice that you would only hear singing church hymns but her daughter, Beth, remembers as a child hearing her father play their organ as her mother sang along.



Most of all Agnes will be remembered as a caring, quiet, independent, generous person who was adamant about helping others. She always made sure her family had what they needed before considering her own needs. Her daughter, Beth, says she was the strongest, hard willed person she ever knew. Cancer may have taken her from us, but it never consumed her life. She fought hard for as long as the doctors would allow. She never gave up hope.



Among her survivors, Agnes leaves two daughters, Elizabeth A. McGrath of Greenfield; Kathleen E. Bunn of Pittsfield; a son, William McGrath of S. Deerfield, MA; a nephew Ed Wegzen of Nevada; one grandchild, Eliza Swanger who resides at Andrews Air Force Base in MD along with Agnes' great granddaughter Keia Faye Swanger who was born on Oct 13th, 2019.



Agnes was predeceased by her daughter, Joyce in 1964 and her husband, James (Blackie) M. McGrath in 1984.



Funeral services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton on January 18th.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 0301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit

Agnes P. (Serowick) McGrath, 89, died Tuesday evening, December 31, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Whately on Thursday, June 19, 1930, the daughter of Felix and Vladyslava (Harriet) Serowick from Poland. She resided in Northampton after getting married on Feb 14, 1953 and moved to South Deerfield in 1965. She lived in Deerfield until moving to Greenfield in 2016.Agnes was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield. She continued her education, earning an associate's degree from a Clerical College in Holyoke.She was a secretary at Hastings, the former window company in Hatfield, where she met her husband to be James M. McGrath. In later years, she worked in the office at the Sunderland Elementary School.Agnes loved to walk. She never had a driver's license so she walked to church, to town for groceries and leisurely whenever possible enjoying nature. One of her favorite things to do was read books, sometimes three in one day. Her favorite spot to read was on her daughter's porch or by the water most commonly at a picnic table by the Connecticut River. She knitted and crocheted hats, mittens and afghans. She wrote poetry and certainly had a way with words. Agnes had always loved cats and had at least one to take care of or shared her daughter's last cat named Olive. She had a special bond with that all black cat that had a unique white heart shaped fur patch under his chin. She also loved her daughter's dogs and enjoyed spending time with them. If she was on the couch, there was always a dog beside her. She spent much of her time with her granddaughter Eliza, from when she was first born, up until she moved away and got married in 2017.Agnes enjoyed attending luncheons at the South Deerfield Senior Center visiting with her friends. She loved listening to polish music. Her family would go out on Saturday nights after church to follow a Polka band or listen to country music at the Country House in Hatfield. In later years, the radio was her outlet for music. Agnes had a beautiful voice that you would only hear singing church hymns but her daughter, Beth, remembers as a child hearing her father play their organ as her mother sang along.Most of all Agnes will be remembered as a caring, quiet, independent, generous person who was adamant about helping others. She always made sure her family had what they needed before considering her own needs. Her daughter, Beth, says she was the strongest, hard willed person she ever knew. Cancer may have taken her from us, but it never consumed her life. She fought hard for as long as the doctors would allow. She never gave up hope.Among her survivors, Agnes leaves two daughters, Elizabeth A. McGrath of Greenfield; Kathleen E. Bunn of Pittsfield; a son, William McGrath of S. Deerfield, MA; a nephew Ed Wegzen of Nevada; one grandchild, Eliza Swanger who resides at Andrews Air Force Base in MD along with Agnes' great granddaughter Keia Faye Swanger who was born on Oct 13th, 2019.Agnes was predeceased by her daughter, Joyce in 1964 and her husband, James (Blackie) M. McGrath in 1984.Funeral services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton on January 18th.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 0301.Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close