Agnes was a hair stylist and owner of the Cameo Beauty Salon in Greenfield before her son was born and later was a cashier at Carroll's Supermarket in Millers Falls for 20 years until her retirement.



She was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls.



Among her survivors, Agnes leaves her son, Robert Czarnecki and his wife Elaine of Acton, MA; two grandsons, Nathan and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews.



Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Adolph Czarnecki and her siblings Jenny, Stanley and Charlie.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church. Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls.



A calling hour will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



