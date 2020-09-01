Aiden Francesco Day, age 22, of Deerfield, MA passed away surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia on August 29, 2020. Aiden graduated from Deerfield Academy in 2017 and was pursuing a dual degree in Political Science and Hispanic Studies at Oberlin College in Oberlin, OH. Aiden is survived by his parents Christian Day and Dr. Carmel Schettino and his sister Aniella Day of Deerfield, MA, a large extended family in New Jersey, New York and Maine and hundreds of friends whose lives he impacted in immeasurable ways.
Aiden lived his life as an accomplished athlete, scholar and social justice activist. Playing lacrosse at Oberlin, and many sports in high school, he was often the conscience and motivation of his teams. He was passionate about understanding how the U.S. government works and the proper way that politics can work to improve our democracy. Aiden studied diligently, even while in treatment, in order to keep his mind focused on current events and justice.
Service was as important to him as fairness and throughout middle and high school was actively serving others. His service impacted Franklin County through Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Dominican Republic through building houses with Cambiando Vidas, and Tanzania where he visited a school for young girls in extreme poverty where he studied methods of sustainable agriculture and education. A friend said of Aiden that it was natural to find him "standing up for Black lives amidst a predominantly white sports culture" as he lived his beliefs in equality and fairness.
Friends described Aiden as a "beacon of light," "a powerful force for good," "genuinely engaging," and "never the center of attention." They also said that they would always "leave a room that [he] was in feeling better than" when they entered and that "this world is a better place because Aiden has been in it." He will be remembered by all who knew him as an inspiration to live life in support and care of all people, especially those whose voices may be discounted or silenced. As a huge fan of J.R.R. Tolkien, Aiden would want everyone to know that "Even the smallest person can change the course of the future."
A memorial service celebrating Aiden's life will soon be held virtually at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cambiando Vidas, at their website http://www.cambiandovidasdr.com/#parallax-two
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.