Alan D. Mundie, 91, of Brattleboro Rd., died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Poet's Seat Health Care in Greenfield.
Alan was born in Quincy, MA on July 25, 1928 the son of David and Margaret (Cruickshank) Mundie. Even at a young age Alan was a hard worker. He started with a paper route and later moved on to a local furniture store in his later teens.
He enlisted into the US Army in November of 1950 and served until his honorable discharge in 1952. He was stationed in Germany during most of his enlistment.
When he returned from the service, he enrolled in night school at Northeastern University in Boston. While working full time for Firemen's Fund Insurance during the day and in school at night, he was able to complete his studies in five years. He became the office manager in Boston and was soon offered a promotion to manage the branch office in Hamstead, NY. It was there that he met his future wife, the former Barbara Hellmund. They met in July and were married in January.
They lived in Oyster Bay, NY while Alan was the office manager in Hamstead and later moved to Simpsonville, SC for a period of time. They moved back to New England settling in Halifax, MA and then finally to Bernardston 12 years ago.
Alan loved to be at home reading, completing crossword puzzles, looking over maps and researching facts. He was a smart and clever man but you wouldn't know it by his quiet and serene personality. He was a lover of animals and supporter of animal rescue. He always had a cat or a dog that he had adopted from a local agency.
He was a big golf fan and fan of all the Boston sports teams with the Red Sox at the top of that list.
Survivors include his wife of over 52 years, Barbara, a son John of Wilmington, VT and a granddaughter Samantha who Alan cherished and adored. He also leaves two brothers John and Gordon and a sister Bessie.
A private graveside military service will take place in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, PO Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101-6307 or online at www.dakinhumane.org
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a condolence or memory please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on May 5, 2020.