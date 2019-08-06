Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albena W. Constance. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Albena W. (Waidlich) Constance, 92, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility in Bedford, NH . She was born in Montague on February 18, 1927, the daughter of John and Sophie Waidlich. She was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of1944 and a graduate of North Adams State Teachers College, now Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, in 1948. She worked in the Springfield and Erving School systems in the late forties and early fifties teaching second grade. In 1951 she married Joseph Constance of Millers Falls and spent the next fifty five years together. Together they lived in Greenfield, Atlanta, Georgia, Roscoe, Illinois, and then back to Greenfield again where they lived on Meadow Lane for twenty five years. In retirement, they travelled the world together visiting Europe, the Far East and much of the United States. Albena was a communicant at Holy Trinity Church where she developed many close friendships. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with her grand and great grandchildren.Among her survivors, Albena leaves a son, Joseph W. Constance, Jr. of New Boston, NH., his wife Mary, grandchildren Rose and Michael, and great grandchildren Avery, Theodore, and Abraham. Albena was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Constance, Sr. in 2009.Funeral services will be held Wednesday 8/7 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield followed by A Liturgy of Christian Burial 10am at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Constance Scholarship Fund at Northfield Mount Hermon School.

