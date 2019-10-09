Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert D. Potter. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born August 1, 1936 in Saint Albans, Vermont, the only child of Albert R. and Arlene A. (Goodroe) Potter. He moved to Massachusetts as an infant when his father was recruited to work as a herdsman for Adams Dairy Farm in North Amherst, now the University of Massachusetts Agricultural Learning Center. Al grew up on that farm, learning the importance and benefits of hard work and family values that are his legacy. He was educated in the Amherst Public School System, graduating in 1954 from Amherst High School.



Al met his life partner, Patricia Coy, on a blind date and they were married on August 28, 1954. They celebrated 65 years together this year. Over the years Al and Pat enjoyed square dancing and several cruises and trips with friends and cousins, including a 50th anniversary cruise in the Hawaiian Islands, In 1986 they purchased a cottage on Hammond Pond in Goshen, which they enjoyed every summer with family and friends.



Al began his 42 year career at the University of Massachusetts immediately following high school graduation. He began as a Kitchen Helper at Franklin Dining Commons, then became a Research Assistant and lastly was the Assistant Director of Grounds at the Physical Plant for 19 years. He retired in 1996 with several recognitions and accolades, including a private dinner at the home of Chancellor David Scott. Throughout his career at UMass, Al also held part-time jobs in carpentry, nursery work and farming. Following his retirement from UMass, Al acquired a Contractor License and began his small home repair business. He operated that business for 22 years, leaving his mark on many homes in Franklin and Hampshire County, including the funeral home that will host his visiting hours. Al finally retired when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year at the age of 82.



Most men work to live, but Al lived to work. He will be remembered for his strong work ethics, as a "jack of all trades", his intelligence, sense of humor, perfect vegetable gardens, Yankee ingenuity, and respect for education. Al's pride for his Vermont and North Amherst farming roots were deep, and his final wishes to visit those homesteads were honored over the last few weeks. He was a solid family man who took those responsibilities seriously. After successfully raising his children, he delighted in each of his 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Al was an active member and a Leader at the Church of Christ in Greenfield.



He leaves his loving wife Patricia of South Deerfield, his four children: Debra Gass (George Wheeler) of Bernardston, David (Elizabeth) Potter of Conway, Daniel (Melanie Winter-Potter) Potter of Wirtz, Virginia, and Donna (Verlon) Davis of Conway; his ten grandchildren: Nicholas (Maggy) Potter of Ashfield, Zachary Wysocki of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin (April) Potter of West Dover, VT, Jake (Tonya) Davis of New Haven, CT, Daniel (Samantha) Potter of Conway, Raegan Winter-Potter of Wirtz, VA, Dustin Gass of Greenfield, Kaitlin (fiance Tony Choquette) Davis of Holyoke, Brooke (John Gioia) Winter-Potter and Logan Winter-Potter of Charlotte, North Carolina; his great-grandchildren, Lyric and Raymond Potter of West Dover, VT, Amelia, Willard and Mabel Potter of Ashfield, and Lucas and Thomas Potter of Conway. An eighth great-grandchild, Sadie Davis is expected to arrive later this month in Hartford, CT.



Visiting hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield. A private burial with the immediate family at Brookside Cemetery in South Deerfield will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. Greenfield, MA 01301 or University of Massachusetts Agricultural Learning Center, 161 Holdsworth WayWay, Amherst, MA 01003-9286.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

