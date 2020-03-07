Albert E. Brunette, Jr., 57, passed away on the morning of February 16, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Northampton, MA on June 6, 1962 the son of Dorothy Guertin (Pratt) and Albert E. Brunette, Sr. Al was the oldest of seven brothers.
He attended Northampton schools.
Al will be remembered for his loyalty, devotion to family, sense of humor and enthusiasm for life.
Al cherished his grandchildren and immensely enjoyed being a grandfather. In addition to spending time with his five children and three grandchildren, he was a talented fisherman and had a great interest in science and nature. He had an insatiable appetite for knowledge.
Al was loved by many. He will be missed by many.
A potluck memorial service will be held on March 15th, 2020 at 43 Silver St., Greenfield, MA from 2pm-6:30pm.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 7, 2020