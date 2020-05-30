Albert G. LaValley
1934 - 2020
Albert Gene LaValley, 85 of Huckle Hill Road Bernardston, Ma. passed away at home on May 29th 2020 following a lengthy illness. A lifelong resident of Bernarsdston, he was born on November 14th 1934 to Gladys (Ryther) and Albert Napoleon LaValley. Graduating from Powers Institute in 1952 he enrolled in the agricultural program at the University of Massachusetts. From there he was recruited by the Air Force in 1953 where he served as First Lieutenant, flying as a navigator. Stationed at Westover Air Base he met his lifelong love, Donna Mae Greenier. They were married in the chapel at McGuire Air Force Base on September 20, 1957. Both were honorably discharged in 1957 and returned to Bernardston to raise their family. Albert was a very hard worker who owned and operated several small businesses throughout his lifetime including EBA Lumber. He also worked in the insurance industry for State Farm, as a tax preparer for H&R Block and a sawyer at Cersosimo Lumber. He enjoyed working with animals and along with his other jobs ran a small farm for most of his life, passing that appreciation for animals along to his children and grandchildren.

Serving the Town of Bernardston was important to him, and beginning in 1973 through the present, he held a variety of elected and voluntary positions, including sitting on the board of health, the board of appeals, several terms as selectman and as an assessors. Albert enjoyed activities with his family and spending time together. With a young family that meant Frisbee, croquet, kickball, bowling and sledding in the winter. In later years it became card games and he especially enjoyed beating his family at cribbage. He and Donna liked to travel and to spent the winter months off of the coast of Georgia on both St. Simon and Jekyll Islands.

He is survived by his wife Donna and his children: Michelle Rogers of Topsham, Maine, Albert LaValley of Auburn Maine, Michael LaValley of Arlington, Massachusetts, and Faye De Boer of Guilford, Vermont. Also his grandchildren: Mallori, Alex, and Michael (Clark); Albert, Claire, Madeline, Elizabeth and Amber (LaValley); Tess and Aidan (LaValley), and Stephanie and Wade (Hastings), Great grandchildren: Kyla and Lilyana (Ramos) as well as his sister Jeanette (LaValley) of Beckett, Massachusetts and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Samuel (LaValley).

A celebration of his will be held at a later date to be announced.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital, 516 Carew St. Springfield, Ma. 01104.

Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.

To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Recorder on May 30, 2020.
