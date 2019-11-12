Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albin M. Rogowski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Albin Mathew Rogowski of North Leverett, MA, passed away at the age of 76 on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Fitchburg Gardens Rehabilitation Center in Fitchburg.



Albin was born May 19, 1943 in Holyoke, MA. He was married to Joanne Rogowski and they had two children: April Kassebaum of Lincoln, Nebraska and Richard Rogowski of South Deerfield, Ma. He leaves behind: 2 grandchildren; Avalon Kassebaum and Camryn Rogowski and 2 sisters; Victoria Palmer of Granby, MA and Virginia Harackiewitz of Chicopee, MA , 2 brothers; Daniel Rogowski of Feeding Hills,MA and Larry Rogowski of Becket, MA and several nieces and nephews. Albin was proceeded in death by: his parents, Albert and Josephine Rogowski, 2 sisters; Josephine Shyloski and Sylvia Rogowski and a brother Sylvester Rogowski.



Albin was in the Army National Guard for six years in Greenfield, MA. He was an expert Auto Body Mechanic and painter for several years at Oliver Auto Body. He had his own Auto Body shop in Gill, MA. His favorite things were: working on his 1934 Ford pickup, snowmobiling, painting murals, and sleeping in pup tents on the beach at Lake Wyola with friends growing up. He loved Strawberry ice cream and Butter Pecan ice cream. In later years, he was involved in activities at St. Mary's Church in Orange, MA. He enjoyed going to church there. He had several caretakers loving him from Service Net. They all loved Albin for his sense of humor.



The family would love to thank special friends, Dewey and Peggy Carey of Leverett, MA and Sherman and Susan Sadler of Orange, MA. We appreciate all the love and frequent visits to see Albin in the Rehabilition Centers for all these years.



Albin will be cremated and there will be a graveside service in the summer of 2020. The date will be advertised in the Greenfield Recorder when it is all official.



