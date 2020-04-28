Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albina E. Bourdeau. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Albina E. "Bina" (Golec) Bourdeau, 94, formerly of 22 Wilmark Avenue, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health.



A native of Montague, she was born on June 12, 1925 to Victoria (Zuker) and Stanislaus Golec and was educated in Montague Public Schools, graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1943. She worked for the former Montague Rod & Reel Company and the former Strathmore Paper Co. in Turners Falls, MA and lastly, for the former Phoenix Home Life Insurance Company for 16 years prior to her retirement.



Albina was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA, where she was a member of the Women's Group. She was a volunteer at the Gill/Montague Senior Center, often found assisting in the kitchen with the luncheons, as well as putting up "brown bag" lunches for members at home. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, and was particularly proud of her grape vines and rhubarb plants.



She married Roland J. Bourdeau, Sr., on February 12, 1947 in the former St. Mary's Church in Turners Falls, MA. They celebrated nearly 47 years of marriage together, prior to his passing in 1993.



Albina is lovingly remembered by her two sons: Roland J. Bourdeau, Jr., (Joyce) of Pittsburgh, PA, Daniel L. Bourdeau (Laura) of Ave Maria, FL., as well as by her adoring grandchildren: Jacob Bourdeau, (Kelly) Dr. Heather Bourdeau, (John Ritchie) and their children Samantha and Jack, and Jeanette Bourdeau-Ott (Brad) and their children Gabriella and Foster. Albina also leaves her sister, Rose Warsawski of Millers Falls, MA and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews to remember her with great affection. Sadly, Albina was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Roland J. Bourdeau, Sr., (1993), and by her loving daughter, Anne (2003) and by her loving granddaughter, Amy Beth Bourdeau (2020) and by her sisters, Helen Lamoureux, Henrietta Golec, Mary Hanley and Blanche Shea.



Following cremation and in keeping with the social distancing required due to the Covid19 pandemic, a private graveside service will take place in the St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church, Turners Falls, MA to officiate. Expressions of affection in Albina's memory, are recommended to either the ARC of Franklin County, 294 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Gill/Montague Senior Center, Attn: Roberta Potter, Director, P.O. Box 166, 62 Sixth Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. One may direct a personal expression to Roland and Joyce Bourdeau, 312 Brookside Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or to Daniel and Laura Bourdeau, 6398 Liberty Street, Ave Maria, FL 34142. Guest book and condolence message available at

