Albina G. Fitzgerald of Conway MA died Apr.20,2020. She was born in Ashfield,MA on Oct.26,1926,the daughter of Theodore John and Eva (Hanass) Gadomski. She attended a one room schoolhouse in the Baptist Corner section of Ashfield and graduated from Sanderson Academy.She was a member of The Daughters of America Revolution. She worked for different manufactures in the county over the years while raising two sons.She loved traveling with her husband James E. Fitzgerald who predeceased her in 1997.She also liked being outdoors and fishing with her friend Charlotte. She is survived by her two sons.Richard P. Fitzgerald (Lorralyn) of Ashfield and James A. Fitzgerald (Beth) of Bernardston. Two grandchildren and four great grandsons.She was predeceased by brothers John,Stanley,Chester,Edward and sister Ann. Donations may be made in her name to the Conway Ambulance Department, P.O. Box 240. Conway, Mass. 01341 Expressions of sympathy available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Apr. 21, 2020