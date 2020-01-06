Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Bub" Deane. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





He is survived by his sister Mildred Dwight of Bernardston, Ma. and many nieces and nephews, including Karen Morgan who was his caregiver, of Northfield. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother Harold "Lefty" Deane.



There will be a graveside service in Center Cemetery, Bernardston in the spring, at a time to be announced.



Donations in his memory may be made to either: the Franklin County Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, Ma. 01376, or Poet Seat Healthcare Activity Fund, 359 High St. Greenfield, Ma. 01301.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.



To send condolences please visit

Alfred K. "Bub" Deane, 87, of Bernardston, Ma. died Sunday morning (1-5-2020) at Poet Seat Healthcare Center, Greenfield, Ma. Bub was born in Bernardston, Ma. on October 10, 1932, the son of Albert and Eleanor (Meuse) Deane. He was educated in Bernardston schools and was 1950 graduate of Powers Institute in Bernardston. He married the former Betty Drew on September 12, 1956. Mrs Deane predeceased him in 2010 after 54 years of marriage. He spent many years working with his grandfather Frank Deane as caretaker and grave digger for the cemetery in Bernardston. He then worked for years at Snow's Dairy delivering milk in the hill towns to the west, with a spotless driving record. He then worked for J. A. Jubb Co. in Greenfield and finally for Greenfield School System as a custodian from where he retired in the early 1990"s. He had a love of dogs and had many as pets over the years. Early in life Bub and Betty enjoyed camping and boating and he loved water skiing. He enjoyed wood working, making many whirliegigs.He is survived by his sister Mildred Dwight of Bernardston, Ma. and many nieces and nephews, including Karen Morgan who was his caregiver, of Northfield. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother Harold "Lefty" Deane.There will be a graveside service in Center Cemetery, Bernardston in the spring, at a time to be announced.Donations in his memory may be made to either: the Franklin County Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, Ma. 01376, or Poet Seat Healthcare Activity Fund, 359 High St. Greenfield, Ma. 01301.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close