Alfred I. Martin, 91, formerly of Turners Falls passed away Friday 1/10/20 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Northampton. He was born in Leverett on September 10, 1928, the son of the late Alexander and Minnie (Haywood) Martin. Alfred was a United States Army Veteran, serving during World War II in Yokohoma, Japan and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.
Martin enjoyed spending time with his family, polka dancing with the Eddie Forman Orchestra (EFO) and going to tag sales. For over twenty years, he and his wife spent the winter months in Arcadia, Florida and returned to their home in Turners Falls in the spring.
Among his survivors, he leaves his loving wife of sixty nine years, Margaret; three children, daughter Marianne Zbikowski and her husband Richard of Pelham, daughter Roxanne Cunningham and her husband Gary of Goshen and a son, Edward Martin and his wife Jane of Thousand Oaks, CA; six grandchildren, Charlene McDonough and her husband Peter, Lisa Deveney, Chad Demers and his fiance Aubrey, Michele Deveney, Marcus Martin and Matthew Martin; and three great grandchildren.
He was the youngest of eleven children, all of whom are deceased.
The family would like to thank the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living, where he lived with his wife before transferring to Linda Manor Extended Care. During his stay, they provided a loving and caring place for him to reside and his family is very grateful for their wonderful care.
The family will have a private viewing at the Kostanski Funeral Home in Turners Falls. Funeral services and burial will be private.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com .
Published in Recorder on Jan. 12, 2020