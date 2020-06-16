Alice A. (McKinnon) Hicks, 86, died Tuesday, June 16 at Linda Manor Extended Care in Leeds.
She was born in Plymouth, NH, August 26, 1933 the daughter of Norman and Mary (Kent) McKinnon.
Alice was a farmer's wife who got up every morning at 5:30 to help her husband Richard milk the cows.
She enjoyed working along side her husband doing other farming chores. She was there for her own married
children to care for her grandchildren while the parents were working. Alice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Her husband died in 2008.
She is survived by her son Paul (Tammy) Hicks of Charlemont; her daughter Joanne (Robert) MacLean of Hawley; sister Beverly Hicks of Charlemont; brother-in-law Walter Hicks also of Charlemont; 3 grandsons Charlie (Paula),
Ryan (Jessica), Gary (Shannon); 6 great-grandchildren Ben, Griffin, Tucker, Brody, Avery, and Drew; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 19, at 10:00 am at Leavitt Cemetery in Charlemont.
There are no calling hours.
It is suggested donations be made to the Leavitt Cemetery Association, c/o Marion Noga, 1393 Mohawk Trail, Charlemont, MA 01339.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 16, 2020.