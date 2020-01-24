Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Claire De Leo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Claire De Leo born February 16, 1946 passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Baystate Hospital In Springfield, Massachusetts after a brief illness. She was born in Elmont, Long Island, New York and married her childhood sweetheart. Alice and her husband Louis moved to Massachusetts in 1972 and raised their family here.



Alice is survived by her husband of 54 years, Louis De Leo, a daughter Kerri De Leo, a son Damien De Leo, and a daughter Traci and son-in-law Brian Narkewicz with their son Joseph. She is predeceased by a son Scott De Leo and also leaves behind her granddaughter Haylee De Leo. Alice is also survived by a sister Paulette DiGirolamo & family, a sister Janet Delgado, her husband Michael & family, a sister Wendy Fehlauer, her husband John & family, a brother Paul Bergmann, his wife Carol & family, brother-in-law Ben De Leo, his wife Mary & family, sister-in-law Vivian Capobianco, her husband Fred & family, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



She retired from Phoenix Mutual and Hillside Plastics and had many friends including her best friend Arlene Sullivan. Alice was loved by all who met her, especially her family. She was a kind, caring and gentle spirit and will be missed by all.



There will be no calling hours or services.

Published in Recorder on Jan. 24, 2020

