Alice E. Zachlowski
Alice E. (Yarmac) Zachlowski, 91, formerly of Charron Street died Wednesday 4/29/20 at the Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in Montague on August 8, 1928, the daughter of Martin and Stephania (Niedzwiecki) Yarmac. Alice attended local schools and was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.

Alice worked in the dining complex at the University of Massachusetts for over twenty-five years before her retirement.

Alice enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, knitting, decorating and was a supporter of the Marian Helpers.

Among her survivors, Alice leaves her nephews Brian and his daughter Ashley, John, James and William McCormick; Raymond and Nicholas Yarmac; Steven and Rick Gamelin; nieces Joan Maney, Noreen Danek, Mary Boulanger, Susan Yarmac, Ava Clark, Susan Bergeron, Pat Haigis, Kathy Melnick, Marcy and Barbara Hoynoski and cousin Betty Larabee. Alice is also survived by several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alice was predeceased by her husband Chester Zachlowski, her brothers Raymond, Edward and Joseph Yarmac; sisters Blanche Krejmas and Irene McCormick; nephews Harold McCormick and Martin Yarmac.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on May 4, 2020.
