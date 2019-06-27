Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice G. Bruffee. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Graveside service 2:00 PM Arms Cemetery Shelburne Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Alice was born in Greenfield, on May 8, 1934, the daughter of James Ralston and Ellen (Roberts) Nichols.



She was a graduate of Arms Academy and Springfield Post grad school in 1953. She worked for Dr. E. Noonan, DDS in Springfield for a short time after graduating. She also worked for the former Franklin County Public Hospital and then Franklin Medical Center as a CNA for 35 years, retiring in 1990.



Alice and Ken were married on January 23, 1954 at the United Congregational Church in Conway, MA.



Mom enjoyed reading, visiting with friends, spending quality time with the kids, vacationing in Maine and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. You may have seen her and Dad driving the "Buick" on their nightly rides.



After failing health, she would live vicariously through her families vacations, milestones, sporting events and births. Our Mom was the best listener, always giving good advice. Sometimes not what we wanted to hear, but what we needed to hear. Family was her livelihood.



Survivors include her Aunt Gladys (Roberts) LaGoy of Winter Haven, Florida; 3 daughters Judy (Greg) Collier of Maineville, Ohio; Cindy (Kevin) Schwartz , Pam (Jim) Hicks all of Buckland; 7 grandchildren Kirk (Stacy) Richardson, Gary (Kelly) Richardson, Lauren Collier, Kyle (Emily) Schwartz, Bryan (Kayla) Schwartz, MaKayla and Andrew Hicks; 4 great-grandchildren Tanner, Caleb, and Aubree Richardson and Olivia Schwartz. She was predeceased by her sister Jean LaBelle.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2 pm at Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls. At the families request there are no calling hours.



Our family spent many years at the Buckland "Rec". At her request , in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buckland Recreation Swimming Pool Account, Buckland Town Hall, 17 State Street, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.



To send a condolence visit

Alice G. (Ralston) Bruffee, 85, formerly of Shelburne Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 26, at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. Bruffee who preceded her in death April 10, 2013.Alice was born in Greenfield, on May 8, 1934, the daughter of James Ralston and Ellen (Roberts) Nichols.She was a graduate of Arms Academy and Springfield Post grad school in 1953. She worked for Dr. E. Noonan, DDS in Springfield for a short time after graduating. She also worked for the former Franklin County Public Hospital and then Franklin Medical Center as a CNA for 35 years, retiring in 1990.Alice and Ken were married on January 23, 1954 at the United Congregational Church in Conway, MA.Mom enjoyed reading, visiting with friends, spending quality time with the kids, vacationing in Maine and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. You may have seen her and Dad driving the "Buick" on their nightly rides.After failing health, she would live vicariously through her families vacations, milestones, sporting events and births. Our Mom was the best listener, always giving good advice. Sometimes not what we wanted to hear, but what we needed to hear. Family was her livelihood.Survivors include her Aunt Gladys (Roberts) LaGoy of Winter Haven, Florida; 3 daughters Judy (Greg) Collier of Maineville, Ohio; Cindy (Kevin) Schwartz , Pam (Jim) Hicks all of Buckland; 7 grandchildren Kirk (Stacy) Richardson, Gary (Kelly) Richardson, Lauren Collier, Kyle (Emily) Schwartz, Bryan (Kayla) Schwartz, MaKayla and Andrew Hicks; 4 great-grandchildren Tanner, Caleb, and Aubree Richardson and Olivia Schwartz. She was predeceased by her sister Jean LaBelle.Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2 pm at Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls. At the families request there are no calling hours.Our family spent many years at the Buckland "Rec". At her request , in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buckland Recreation Swimming Pool Account, Buckland Town Hall, 17 State Street, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370.To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close