Alice Mary (Legere) Whitney Daniel, died on the morning of May 26, 2020, while listening to Bible Scriptures being read to her by her favorite nurse's aid, Sammy, at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield, Ma.
Alice, 97, was born on April 25, 1923, the daughter of Madeline and Julian Legere of Turners Falls, Ma. Alice was an outstanding individual, ( A member of "America's Greatest Generation") She followed her first husband Lawrence D. Whitney of Northfield, Ma. up and down the East Coast when he was in the US Army during WWII. She was a very athletic woman, played sports until she was in her forties. She was talented in most every sport but excelled in Basketball. She played semipro ball on several town teams in Western Mass into to her upper thirties. Starting at the age of ten, she developed her work ethic and financial skills. As a child in downtown Turners Falls she worked for two prominent families. She would run errands, mow the lawn, and help with any house work. For her services she was paid 50 cents a week. The first thing she started spending her pay on was to go twice a month to Dr. Sullivan DDS, for the cost of 50 cents a visit, a habit she would have all her life. When she passed on the 26th of May she still most of her teeth. Alice was very mechanical and loved running machinery. Over a span of about 40 years she worked in manufacturing from Mass. to Florida. During this period the Whitney family bought a dairy farm in Northfield, Ma. and it was Alice who put the 20% down payment down. In 1969 Alice decided to move to Florida. She bought a piece of land in St. Petersburg and built a new house on it. She lived there for almost 40 years with her husband Edmund A. Daniel. At the age of 79 she decided she no longer wanted to live by herself, she came to live her son Jack Whitney and his wife Bernadette in Erving, Ma. She lived with Jack and Bernadette for 13 years, and has resided at Buckley Healthcare since 2016.
She leaves her son Jack, eleven grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and her brother.
There will be no services or calling hours at this time.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Recorder on May 28, 2020.