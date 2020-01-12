Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice P. Wojtkowski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice P. Wojtkowski, 104, of Millers Falls, passed away at Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 14, 1915 in Gill MA to the late Ludwik W. Pogoda and Stefania M Kozik.



Alice married Joseph M. Wojkowski, Sr. on June 28, 1936 and the couple settled in Millers Falls enjoying 58 years together. She was a dedicated and hard worker at the Millers Fall Tool Company for many years.



She was a devoted and loving mother and loved to spend days cooking and preparing for the family holidays. Any chance to spend time with her family was important to her.



Alice was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Wojtkowski Sr. and the mother of the late Joseph M. Wojtkowski, Jr.



She leaves behind her grandchildren Michele Curtis, Gail Cook and her husband Vern, Tina Wojtkowski and her wife Melissa; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Wojtkowski. Alice was a loving Bapci to her five great grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole, Jaime, Jed, and Kadi and also to her six great-great grandchildren Owen, Aislin, Nessa, Chase, Noelia, and Arya. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Alice was a communicant of St John's Parish in Millers Falls and Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Turners Falls.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 1/16 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.



A calling hour will be held Thursday morning from 8:45am- 9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buckley Health Care Center, 4th Floor, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences, please visit

Alice P. Wojtkowski, 104, of Millers Falls, passed away at Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 14, 1915 in Gill MA to the late Ludwik W. Pogoda and Stefania M Kozik.Alice married Joseph M. Wojkowski, Sr. on June 28, 1936 and the couple settled in Millers Falls enjoying 58 years together. She was a dedicated and hard worker at the Millers Fall Tool Company for many years.She was a devoted and loving mother and loved to spend days cooking and preparing for the family holidays. Any chance to spend time with her family was important to her.Alice was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Wojtkowski Sr. and the mother of the late Joseph M. Wojtkowski, Jr.She leaves behind her grandchildren Michele Curtis, Gail Cook and her husband Vern, Tina Wojtkowski and her wife Melissa; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Wojtkowski. Alice was a loving Bapci to her five great grandchildren, Christopher, Nicole, Jaime, Jed, and Kadi and also to her six great-great grandchildren Owen, Aislin, Nessa, Chase, Noelia, and Arya. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.Alice was a communicant of St John's Parish in Millers Falls and Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Turners Falls.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 1/16 at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.A calling hour will be held Thursday morning from 8:45am- 9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Buckley Health Care Center, 4th Floor, 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close