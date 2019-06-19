Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan R. Young. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Allan R. Young, 82, of Millers Falls Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield following a lengthy battle with cancer.



He was born March 9, 1937 in Augusta, Maine the son of Allan H. and Dorothy (Collins) Young. Allan graduated from Hallowell High School in 1955 and studied accounting at Gates Business College. He served in the United States Air Force from January 1956 until he was honorably discharged in 1960. Allan was a veteran of the Korean War. Allan worked for the former Sears store in Greenfield for over 20 years in sales and management.



He was a charter member of the Montague Elks and a member of the Brattleboro VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the many years he spent camping at Forest Lake Campground in New Hampshire driving around in his golf cart. He enjoyed reading, going out to dinner, and spending time with family and friends. Allan served on the Erving Conservation Commission and Erving School Committee, as well as spent many years volunteering with the veterans at the Soldiers Home in Holyoke and Leeds. He also was a coach for his daughters' softball team, a youth group leader, and a foster parent.



Allan was predeceased by his wife of 53 years Barbara (LaPointe) Young on July 19, 2015. Allan and Barbara lived in Erving where they raised their family.



He leaves his daughters Allyson Billiel and her husband Forest, Brenda Denison and her fiance Bruce Rosewarne, Sandra Parsons and her husband Timothy, and Jacqueline Henderson and her husband Scott. Six grandchildren: Phillip Young, Corey John, Brian John, Emily Denison, Dakota Parsons and Grant Henderson, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Allan also leaves his brothers Alden, Donald, and David and in-laws Harold LaPointe, Virginia Hubbard, and Kathleen Brown. He was pre-deceased by his brother Richard and sister Marilyn, and in-laws Jean Bousquet, Henry LaPointe, and William LaPointe.



Services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10 AM at the Covenant Church, 19 Bridge St. Millers Falls, MA. with the Rev. Michael Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Springdale Cemetery in Turners Falls with military honors.



Calling hours will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls, MA.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA. 01301



For condolences, please visit





