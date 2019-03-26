Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alphonse A. Gagne Jr.. View Sign

Alphonse A. Gagne, Jr., age 69 of Turners Falls, whose spirit was set free on Sunday, March 25, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. He was born in Turners Falls on May 17, 1951. The son of Alphonse A. Gagne Sr. & Harriet D Atkins.



He attended Turners Falls High School. He was a free-spirited self-taught musician and an artist. He worked as a house painter and also worked at the GTD.



Alphonse was an original. His religion was Music and he love to play. He never heard music, he felt it. He created it and the love he had for his music was his gift to all.... To his family: he was so proud to be part of you. He loved you all. To his children: he wanted you to know he loved you very much. Those were some of his last words. For those that played music with him, you were his family. To his many friends: he appreciated you. He always said, "If you don't have a few enemies you're doing it wrong" and "So to you... it's just the details"



Survivors include his children, Alphonse A. Gagne-Riddell III, Shane J. Gagne-Riddell, Amanda B. Tower, and Emily Tower; grandchildren, Crystal Riddell, Dawn Riddell, James Riddell and Olivia Brennan; three sisters, Gail Gagne of Vermont, Marie Matthews of New Hampshire and Lori Dodge Carson of Washington.



He was predeceased by his father, Alphonse A. Gagne Sr.; his mother, Harriet D. Atkins; brothers, Harvey Atkins and Jim "Jimo" Gagne; and a sister, Judy Coco.



Please join us Saturday, March 30 at 3pm at St. Kazimierz, Avenue A, Turners Falls to celebrate Al's life. Bring your instrument, a dish if you like, and let's have one last jam session to send Alphonse off on a wave of sound.



