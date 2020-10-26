Alta L. (Griswold) Clark, 100, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



A life long resident of Buckland, she was born at home on June 24, 1920, daughter of Emerson and Annie (Parker) Griswold. She attended local schools and graduated from Arms Academy as a member of the class of 1938.



Alta enjoyed being part of the Upper Street community and the many friends she created over the years. She was a devoted Mother to her nine children and their families as they grew over time.



She was a long time member of the Mary Lyon Church.



Survivors include three sons; Douglas, Dennis and Tom Clark all of Buckland, three daughters; Amy Herzig of Colrain, Bonnie Armitage of Florida, and Elaine Thomson of Hawley, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Royce Clark, three sons Donald, Harry and Paul, four sisters Amy Clark, Ruth Clark, Doris Dahmen and Esther Harris, and one brother Lewis Griswold.



Services will be private and burial will take place in Mary Lyon (Center) Cemetery.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



