It is with great sadness that the family of Alvin F. Oickle announces his passing on March 12, 2019, in Groton, CT. Mr. Oickle, age 93, died at the home of his son, Peter Oickle, surrounded by his large and loving family.



Al, as he liked to be called, was a native of Massachusetts, born on November 8, 1925 in Brighton, MA. He later moved to Greenfield, MA, graduating from Greenfield High School as Class President in 1943.



Al was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army, the Fighting 69th Infantry Division. He served in combat in England, Belgium, including the Battle of the Bulge, France and Germany, where the Fighting 69th captured the city of Leipzig. Remaining in Germany for six months after the war ended, he was reassigned to the Office of Information, Education, and Orientation (IEO) and began his 70 year career as a journalist, editor, writer, and author.



In 1945, Al wed Irene Mary Welsh. They settled in Greenfield Massachusetts where Al took a position as a reporter for the Greenfield Recorder Gazette, in the Turners Falls bureau. Over the course of thirty-four years, Al worked his way up from reporter to become editor of the daily newspaper and author of the weekly Column "One Man's World." He retired from the Recorder in 1980.



Al and Irene Oickle were blessed with seven children: Lori Oickle (Perry), Marilyn Oickle (Fabbricante), Kerry Oickle (Sallee), Matthew Scott Oickle, Peter Oickle, Patrice Oickle (Alamed), and Alison Oickle. In order to support his large family, Al Oickle took a second job, joining the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, in 1964 as a professor of journalism and student advisor to the "Collegiate", the student newspaper. Four days a week, after leaving the Greenfield Recorder Gazette, he drove to Amherst to teach journalism, advise journalism students on writing news stories. Al spent 16 years at the University of Massachusetts. He also taught journalism at Greenfield Community College from 1965-1966.



Al had notable affiliations and recognitions throughout his journalism career. He was the director and education committee chair of the New England Society of Newspaper Editors, a member of the Organization of American Historians, the U.S. Naval Institute, the Alpha Phi Gamma Honorary Journalism Foundation. He was the founder of the Southwestern New England Community of Suburban Editors and recognized as the National College Newspapers Adviser of the Year in 1974. He was president of the Franklin County Fair in the 1960s, a yearly traditional New England fair that attracts thousands from the region. Al was a keynote speaker at numerous conferences and hosted a radio show at WHAI radio station in Greenfield, MA, as well as in Stony Brook, NY. He had the distinction of interviewing John F Kennedy at the launch of his presidential run, was invited to and attended the inauguration of President Gerald Ford. One of the highlights of his career was author Dan Browne's message to him at a book signing, calling Al "a fellow scribe." In addition, Al was an accomplished pianist who played by ear and enjoyed playing the piano until his passing.



Following his retirement from the Greenfield Recorder Gazette and the University of Massachusetts, Al and Irene Oickle moved to East Setauket, NY. Al took a position as the associate director, then director, of the University News Service office at Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, where he also taught journalism and wrote two books for the University on proper editing and grammar styles. He retired from Stony Brook in 1987 and moved back to Massachusetts with his wife Irene, settling in Cape Cod.



After losing Irene, his wife of 49 years, Al remained on the Cape and began what was to be a prolific period. He researched, wrote and began publishing historical novels. He was married a second time to Lois Reeves, of Everett and Cape Cod, MA, and considered his stepdaughter, Heather, as one of his own. Lois Reeves Oickle preceded Al in death in 2000.



A widower for the second time, Al spent the next ten years in Florida where he continued writing and publishing historical novels, competing a total of nine novels. In addition, he published two posthumous books of poetry written by his son, Scott Oickle. He returned to the northeast in 2013 at the age of 87 and resumed writing his popular column "One Man's World" for the monthly newsletter at Windham Falls, where he was a resident. One of his greatest pleasures was watching sports, college and professional, and most especially seeing his beloved Red Sox win the World Series 4 times in 14 years.



Despite all of his accomplishments and achievements, the center of Al's life was his large, extended family. In addition to his seven children, he considered his stepdaughter, Heather Reeves, daughters-in-law Janell Oickle Bauer (Scott, deceased), Christina Oickle (Peter), and son-in-laws Jack Fabbricante (Marilyn) and Jim Alamed (Patrice), to be his children as well.



When Al became a grandfather for the first time, he was dubbed "Beepa" by his granddaughter. The name stuck and for 38 years, he was called Beepa by all 20 of his grandchildren and his 25 great grandchildren. It may seem difficult to keep track of 45 grandchildren and great grandchildren, yet Al knew the personality and interests of each and every one and was happiest when interacting with them.



Services of Alvin F. Oickle will be held at Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Turners Falls, MA, on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made toCenter for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360.





