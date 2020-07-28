Amanda M. (Turner) Daignault, 32, formerly of Greenfield, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born in Springfield, MA on January 22, 1988 the daughter of Terry and Grace (Eastman) Turner. Amanda was an honor student at Greenfield High School, graduating early in 2005. While at GHS, she played on the field hockey and volleyball teams. She especially enjoyed volleyball.
Amanda was very passionate and dedicated to the care of children with disabilities. It was her heartfelt care and attention that enabled her to connect with children on many levels. Their response to her was clear and genuine.
Amanda's love and care for own children was obvious as well. She adored her son Taygen and daughter Savannah, cherishing every moment together.
Survivors include her husband Robert "Rob" Daignault , whom she married on May 22, 2011, son Taygen and daughter Savannah, her father Terry Turner and mother Grace Turner, her brother Zackary Turner, sister Telicia Turner, many aunts, uncles, cousins, niece Tianna Rivera, nephew Giovanni Rivera and her best friend Ali McIver.
Amanda was predeceased by her sister Ashlen, paternal grandfather Terry Turner, maternal grandmother Robin Sweeney, her father-in-law Leo and mother-in-law Judith Daignault.
A Celebration of Amanda's Life will take place at a later date.
