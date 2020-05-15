Amelia "Amy" M. (Bergeron) Proulx, 85, formerly of The Weldon, died Wednesday 5/13/20 at the Elaine Center at Hadley. She was born in Greenfield on November 16, 1934, the daughter of Fred and Josephine (Pigeon) Bergeron. Amy attended Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1952. She continued her education at Greenfield Community College.
She married to Lawrence Proulx on January 12, 1957. They had one son, Jeffrey Alan Proulx.
Amy was an EMT and medical secretary at the Farren Care Center in Montague for many years until her retirement in 1999.
She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield.
She leaves her daughter-in-law Nancy Dineen Proulx and grandchildren Melissa and Jason Proulx; a sister, Theresa Wright of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence and her son, Jeff, as well as several siblings, Phillip Bergeron, Thomas Bergeron, Harriet Brown, Mary Malloch, Anna Siano, Jeanne Field and Frederick Bergeron, Jr.
Because of restrictions due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on May 15, 2020.