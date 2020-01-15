Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Liturgy 11:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church 90 Seventh Street Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Beth Bourdeau, 46, of 29 Pilgrim Road, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020. A native of Westerly, R.I., she was born on April 7, 1973 to Laura Ann (Kelleher) and Daniel Bourdeau and her arrival was met with great joy.



Amy attended local public schools in Westerly, graduating from Westerly High School in the Class of 1991. She furthered her education by attending Bucknell University, graduating in the Class of 1995 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as a Civil Engineer with the J. F. White Contracting Company in Framingham, MA, where she was highly respected among her peers. Amy continued her education by attending Northeastern University, obtaining her Master's degree in Civil Engineering.



Amy had an indomitable zest for life, enjoying swimming, photography and gardening. She loved taking care of her home and vacationing with her parents and friends - in particular, taking cruises. Amy's constant companion was her loving feline Isabella, better known as "Izzy". Amy was often found as a presenter at career seminars for young women on the topic of "Women in Civil Engineering". She was an example to many of breaking the glass ceiling in an arena dominated by male counterparts. A devout Catholic, Amy's faith inspired her to care for the vulnerable, as she was a supporter of the Focus Dream Center, a non-profit organization devoted to those in need throughout the world.



Amy is remembered by her loving and devoted parents, Laura and Dan Bourdeau of Ave Maria, FL, as well as her beloved grandmother, Albina Bourdeau of Turners Falls, MA, Uncle Roland Bourdeau and his wife Joyce, of Pittsburg, PA and their children, Jacob (Kelly) Bourdeau, Heather (John) Ritchie and Jeannette (Brad) Ott, her Aunt Debra Gardner and her children, Christopher and Katherine, and Uncle Michael Kelleher (Tenley) and their children, Riley and Liam, her God-father, Robert Mucha and his wife Maryann, and several cousins. Amy is fondly remembered by her God-son Jake Perkins, son of Kimberly (Aaron) Perkins and Jake's sister, Tessa.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial in remembrance of Amy and her many gifts, will be observed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00AM, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA, with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor, as the celebrant. Rites of committal and inurnment will follow in the St. Anne's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. A reception following the committal services will be announced. Visiting hours are omitted. At the request of Amy's family, flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted with expressions of affection preferred in the form of a charitable contribution in her memory to the Focus Dream Center, 22 Douglas Street, Worcester, MA 01603 at



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

