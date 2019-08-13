Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Rising Musgrave. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Funeral service 11:00 AM Grace Episcopal Church Amherst , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Rising Musgrave, 31, died tragically on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Holyoke, MA from a gunshot wound to the chest, leaving behind parents, Alan and Elizabeth of Amherst, MA, elder brother, David, of Chicago, IL, grandfather, Edward Rising of Amherst, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and innumerable friends.



Andrew was born February 28, 1988 in Boston, MA, and lived on the campus of the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, until age 9, when he moved with his family to Amherst, MA. Andrew graduated from Amherst Regional High School in 2006 having fulfilled his course requirements for junior and senior year at Greenfield Community College. He earned his ARHS diploma, just one course shy of an Associate Degree from GCC, where he was a member of Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society.



Andrew earned a BA in Business Administration with a minor in Business Law from the University of Miami in 2010. After moving to New York City, Andrew completed the Apprenticeship Program of the NYC United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America to become a Journeyman Carpenter with Local Union 157. Andrew was especially proud of working with his Union 157 to build the World Trade Center Memorial & Museum, Pier 17 on the historic South Street Seaport, and numerous other signature buildings in NYC.



Andrew had an irrepressible exuberance for life, especially for people. There were no strangers to Andrew; all were friends. Rest in Peace, dear Andrew, and Rise in Glory. This world will grieve your early passing.



Funeral Services will take place 11AM, Saturday, August 24th at Grace Episcopal Church, on the Common in Amherst. A reception will follow. Internment of Ashes will be held later in a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to Cure Violence Global at



