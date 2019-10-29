Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel M. Alicea. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Angel Manuel Alicea, 69, of 57 Riverside Drive, died Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, following having been taken ill at home. A native of Puerto Rico, he was born on September 4, 1950 to Juan and Ramona (Torres) Alicea and was educated in local public school in Puerto Rico.



He was a talented builder and finish carpenter for many years, and was more recently a laborer for the Consolidated Cigar Corporation in the Pioneer Valley. Angel married the former Carmen Baez, on October 7, 1979 in Puerto Rico and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this month.



He enjoyed building and finishing picnic tables for family and friends. Additionally, he was a devoted Boston sports fan, following the Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots faithfully. He enjoyed cooking, in particular baking his renowned and delicious apple pies. Angel loved to listen to Spanish music and enjoyed fishing and automobile racing. He will be remembered by family and friends for his unselfish nature, his humor and his genuine happiness that he share with others.



Angel is lovingly remembered by his wife Carmen of 40 years, as well as their two children: Luis Angel Alicea and his fiance Erin Bernard and their two children Kamryn and Kenszie of Montague, MA, Jessenia Alicea and her two children Daniel and Makeila Rice of Greenfield, MA. Additionally, Angel leaves his beloved siblings: Carlos Alicea and his wife Mary, Carmen G. Alicea and her husband Juan, Gloria Alicea and Cristino Alicea, husband of the late Anna J. Alicea, as well as several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



At the request of Angel, no formal funeral services will be observed. In lieu of flowers, expressions of affection are preferred in the form of an act of kindness to be directed to his beloved wife Carmen or a donation in his memory to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online @www.kidney.org/support



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

